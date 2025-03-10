CM Revanth Reddy accuses forces of plotting against 42 per cent BC reservation

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that some forces are hatching conspiracies and obstructing the government’s efforts to provide 42 per cent reservation to BC communities. He called on the BC communities to thwart such attempts.

Addressing the All India Padmashali Mahasabha in Hyderabad on Sunday, he alleged that opposition parties were conspiring to suppress the rights and throttle the voice of the weaker sections.

The data collected during previous chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule stated that upper castes constituted 21 per cent of state’s population but the recent caste survey disclosed it was only 15.28 per cent, he added.

Stating that the Congress government conducted the caste census as promised by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, the chief minister said that some leaders are claiming that caste census was full of errors as they don’t like it.

“After the Assembly adopted a resolution on the caste census, the BRS and BJP criticised the decision as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is receiving backlash for not accepting the demand for a caste census across the country.”

MedIcal college to be named after Konda Laxman Bapuji

Meanwhile, he announced that Asifabad Medical College will be named after Konda Laxman Bapuji.