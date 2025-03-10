‘Computer science alone passe in age of AI’

Everybody is after computer science, particularly in the Telugu states, there is still that American dream. Should they be continuing with the same course? Should the courses need to be changed?

In a lot of ways, computer science by itself is useless. What is really useful is looking at other productive industries such as agriculture and seeing how computers can help them.

Basic computer science courses will not cut it any longer. AI is already programming, it will execute the programs too. It is just like using a calculator. You do not have a bachelor’s in calculators. There are some directions that one can go.

One is what MIT calls a bilingual education, that is computers plus some other subject. It can be any subject, that is computer science and logistics, computer science and biology, computer science and actuarial science. So that is the way the curriculum should be changed. I attended a course in MIT that is online, a biology course. More than 60% of the people were computer science people. That is bilingual education. It is basic literacy. You learned how to read and write, now learn how to use ChatGPT and how to execute programs. I hope it becomes even simpler, at some point it will.

Trend two is you basically up the game. Your challenge is not to write simple programs. You need to be able to provide end-to-end solutions. Usually, the biggest challenge is translating a problem into a computer. It is a practice and all the college assignments need to be re-engineered towards that. In our interview process, as I said, 90% of people are passing it [after ChatGPT]. The test has become completely invalid.

So we had to do something else. We bring people in, we say this is the problem we have. They need to go and figure out a way to identify the problem, translate the problem and come up with a solution that works for me. If they can get to that kind of an education, then pure computer science education will have a good future. On the other hand, if you say, give me the manual, I will read it and I code, ChatGPT will be faster and produce code better.

Finally, China has come up with DeepSeek, America has so many others. Should India have one sooner or later? Otherwise, wouldn’t our data may be compromised.

Do you know I am running DeepSeek on my laptop? It is free, open source. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We can enhance it.

I went to a college recently. All the students were studying AML. I asked them: how many of you run your own DeepSeek? Not even one. Not even the college. So, that is the change that needs to happen, not another DeepSeek. A land where a million people can actually program using DeepSeek can be transformed.

The bigger threat is that the country doesn’t have an operating system of its own, with everyone depending on Windows. How come nobody is saying we develop our own Windows? And all of these government officials use WhatsApp, which is controlled by one person, who is trying to get into the good books of Trump. Why is nobody worried about it?

This country’s sovereignty is not compromised by AI, it is already compromised by several other things. And that’s what they really should be focusing on. China has their own version of Linux... India should get into the bandwagon of Linux.

We have these many university students. How many of the people actually have enhanced open source software? Why not basically say if you want to get a degree, enhance one open source software. Students would learn how to work with people remotely. And the best thing, they would become a part of a bigger movement.