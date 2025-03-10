Diabetes to severely impact India’s workforce by 2047: Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State (independent charge) for science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh said that diabetes could severely impact India’s workforce by 2047, considering the prevalence of the disease.

Speaking at the 19th Annual Conference of the Diabetes in Pregnancy Study Group India (DIPSI) in Hyderabad on Sunday, the minister emphasised that gestational diabetes was not just a medical issue but a national responsibility, given its long-term impact on maternal and child health.

He underscored the need for early screening, particularly in pregnant women, to curb the rapidly spreading epidemic of diabetes in the country.

“Gestational diabetes affects not just the mother but the future of an entire generation. Preventing diabetes in pregnancy can halt the spread of this epidemic. Tackling this must be a collective national effort,” he stressed, urging policymakers and healthcare professionals to integrate preventive measures into mainstream health programmes.

He noted that gestational diabetes affects nearly 15-20% of pregnant women in India, significantly higher than global averages, making its prevention a critical public health priority.

Warning of a looming diabetes crisis, Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that India is facing an alarming rise in type 2 diabetes among younger populations, driven by lifestyle changes and increasing obesity rates. He cautioned that without immediate intervention, the country could witness an explosion of diabetes-related complications, including cardiovascular diseases, kidney failure, and neurological disorders.

“This is not just a health challenge; it is a socio-economic issue. If a large section of our working-age population is battling diabetes, it will impact national productivity and burden the healthcare system,” he stated.

Dr Jitendra Singh also acknowledged the growing problem of childhood obesity in India, which is now the third highest in the world, warning that it is fuelling an early onset of type 2 diabetes.