Lite byte: The minister who played his cards right

The minister who played his cards right

With the Congress high command announcing MLC candidates, an interesting discussion is buzzing in party circles — who outmaneuvered whom in the lobbying game? Key ministers pushed for a sitting MLC, the chief minister backed his inner circle, but to no avail. One savvy minister played his cards right and secured a spot for his loyalist. The high command has made it clear that it wants to maintain a balance and ensure no one gets too much power.

Dame luck deserts the prepared politician

Despite knowing his shot at an MLC ticket from the grand old party is basically nonexistent, this hopeful went ahead and prepared his nomination papers. When someone asked him why — since, you know, he’s not even in the running — he coolly responded: “The announcement is going to come on the last day of nominations.

If one of the chosen ones is short of the required documents, I’ll be ready to step in.” Unfortunately for him, the party played spoiler — the announcement came a day earlier than he expected.

Mamnoor gives them wings

With the Union government giving its approval for Mamnoor Airport in Warangal, political parties are scrambling to stake their claim. While the BJP claims credit, Congress leaders confidently declare that their efforts sealed the deal. Their workers even clashed at the airport site. And just when you thought it couldn’t get messier, TDP social media jumped in, pointing out that Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu — one of theirs — was the real mastermind behind the approval. So who actually made it happen?

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek, Manda Ravinder Reddy