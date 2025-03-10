Rs 11,000 crore for construction of Young India schools

HYDERABAD: The state government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 11,000 crore for construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS) in the state.

School Education department secretary Yogita Rana issued orders to this effect on Sunday.

As per the orders, the government has allocated Rs 200 crore each to 55 Assembly constituencies for construction of these schools.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka described the decision as a historical one.

Speaking to reporters, along with ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, he said that the government will construct these schools as per international standards. “Every YIIRS will be constructed in the extent of 20-25 acres of land with all facilities, including playgrounds, libraries and labs. We will also build residential complex for teachers on the premises of these schools,” he said.

He reiterated that the state government was committed to providing quality education to the poor.

Historic decision

Meanwhile, Congress MP Mallu Ravi welcomed the state government’s decision to give administrative sanction of Rs 11,000 crores for construction of 55 Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

In a statement issued here, he described the decision as a historic one that is aimed at uplifting the marginalised sections. GO No. 56 is a life-changer for SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and EBCs in the state, he said and added that it will lay the foundation for “equality, freedom, and fraternity to all the Indians as enshrined in the Constitution”.

“The dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedker, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi will be fulfilled in Telangana unlike any other state in the country. Our deepest thanks to honourable Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for sanctioning 55 integrated residential schools with an outlay of Rs 200 crore for each school and giving administrative sanction of Rs 11,000 crore,” the MP added.