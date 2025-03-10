Telangana court sentences Subhash Sarma to death in Pranay honor killing case

NALGONDA: The Nalgonda SC and ST Sessions Court on Monday sentenced Subhash Sarma (A-2) to death for his involvement in the brutal honor killing of Perumalla Pranay on September 14, 2018. The crime occurred after Pranay married Amrutha, which was opposed by her father, Tirunagari Maruthi Rao. Maruthi Rao, upset by the inter-caste marriage, hired goons to murder Pranay. Maruthi Rao, the prime accused (A-1) in the case, died by suicide in March 2020.

The court also awarded life imprisonment to the other six accused involved in the crime. According to the prosecution, Maruthi Rao paid terrorist Asgar Ali to carry out the murder. Asgar Ali was also implicated in the murder of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya.

Former Nalgonda SP AV Ranganath, now the HYDRAA Commissioner, stated that Maruthi Rao initially pretended to have good relations with Pranay and his family but later planned the murder a year after Pranay and Amrutha’s marriage. On September 14, 2018, while Amrutha was pregnant, she and Pranay went to the hospital in Miryalaguda, where the hired goons murdered Pranay. Maruthi Rao had paid a 'supari' (contract) to eliminate Pranay due to the inter-caste marriage.

The police filed a 1,600-page charge sheet on June 12, 2019. While Subhash Sarma (A-2) and Asgar Ali were already in jail, the other accused—Abdul (A-4), MA Karim (A-5), Maruthi Rao's brother T. Sravan Kumar (A-6), Siva (A-7), and Nizam (A-8)—were also imprisoned.