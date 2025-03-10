Two killed as bus rams into parked truck in Adilabad

ADILABAD: Two persons died after a private bus reportedly rammed a stationary truck on the NH 44 bypass road near Jamdhapur village in Adilabad Rural mandal in the wee hours of Sunday.

The victims were identified as Pradeep Sahu, 35, a driver from Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh, and Lochan Sahu, 32, an additional driver from Madhya Pradesh. According to police, a private bus, en route from Hyderabad to Jabalpur via Nagpur, collided with a stationary truck from behind after the bus driver reportedly lost control.

The bodies were moved to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad, for autopsy. Authorities have notified the families of the deceased.

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam— accompanied by Adilabad DSP Jeevan Reddy, Rural Circle Inspector K Phanidar and Jainath Circle Inspector D Sainath—visited the site. A case has been registered in this regard.