Vijayashanti among three Congress picks for MLC polls

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command on Sunday nominated three candidates — one each from the SC, ST, and BC communities — for the MLC elections under MLAs quota, besides allotting one seat to its INDIA bloc partner CPI. The nominees are actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti (BC), Addanki Dayakar (SC) and Kethavath Shankar Naik (ST).

Vijayashanti’s candidature was finalised by the party high command two days after she met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Meanwhile, the CPI on Sunday night announced Nalgonda district secretary Nellikanti Satyam (BC) as its candidate.

Surprisingly, no Reddy candidate found favour with the Congress although several leaders from the community vied for a place in the Legislative Council. Speaking to TNIE, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said, “It’s a complete commitment to social justice, and it’s possible only through the Congress. We have also honoured the commitment given to our alliance partner.” Interestingly, two of the Congress nominees — Dayakar and Shankar Naik — as well as the CPI candidate hail from erstwhile Nalgonda district.