Vijayashanti among three Congress picks for MLC polls

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command on Sunday nominated three candidates — one each from the SC, ST, and BC communities — for the MLC elections under MLAs quota, besides allotting one seat to its INDIA bloc partner CPI. The nominees are actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti (BC), Addanki Dayakar (SC) and Kethavath Shankar Naik (ST).
Vijayashanti’s candidature was finalised by the party high command two days after she met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Meanwhile, the CPI on Sunday night announced Nalgonda district secretary Nellikanti Satyam (BC) as its candidate.
Surprisingly, no Reddy candidate found favour with the Congress although several leaders from the community vied for a place in the Legislative Council. Speaking to TNIE, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said, “It’s a complete commitment to social justice, and it’s possible only through the Congress. We have also honoured the commitment given to our alliance partner.” Interestingly, two of the Congress nominees — Dayakar and Shankar Naik — as well as the CPI candidate hail from erstwhile Nalgonda district.
Candidates’ selection sparks criticism in Cong
“As the party is already very strong in Nalgonda, the Congress should have selected at least one person from regions where the party is weak,” a senior Congress leader said.
Vijayashanti’s political career has been marked by shifting loyalties. She returned to the Congress just before the 2023 Assembly elections after a brief stint in the BJP. She has remained almost inactive after the polls. Before joining the BJP in 2020, she served as TPCC campaign committee chairperson. She was first elected to Lok Sabha from the TRS (now BRS) in 2009. BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, who fondly described her as his sister, suspended her later for her alleged anti-party activities in 2013.
Earlier in 1996, Vijayashanti pledged support for the AIADMK and campaigned for the then Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the Assembly elections in that state. She joined the BJP in 1998 and continued in the party until she floated Talli Telangana in 2005, to fight for statehood.
Dayakar, another one of the Congress nominees, aspired for a ticket from Thungathurthy Assembly segment during the 2023 Assembly elections. But the Congress fielded a candidate from the Madiga community and promised Dayakar either an MP or MLC ticket.
Shankar Naik is currently serving as Congress Nalgonda district president. He has risen through the ranks in the party from MPTC member to district president, and now nomination to the Legislative Council. His candidacy was supported by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.
The nominations have sparked internal criticism. Some leaders faulted the leadership for nominating a Mala despite the Congress’ vocal support for the sub-categorisation of SCs to ensure justice for the Madiga community. There are also questions about the rationale behind Vijayashanti’s selection, particularly in light of statements made by AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan that priority would be given to Congress veterans in various appointments.
BRS chooses dasoju
Hyderabad: The Opposition BRS on Sunday cleared the candidature of Dasoju Sravan for the MLAs quota MLC polls. In August 2023, the then BRS government recommended his name to the Council under Governor’s quota. But the then Governor rejected the nomination in September 2024