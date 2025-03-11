Centre allocates Rs 5,688 crore for NH projects in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Union government has allocated Rs 5,688.33 crore for ongoing and new National Highway projects in Telangana for the fiscal year 2025-26.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Demands for Grants, Rs 4,158.33 crore has been earmarked for ongoing projects and sanctioned works costing above Rs 5 crore. Additionally, Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for new projects that are yet to receive approval.

Currently, the Centre is executing various NH projects in Telangana at an estimated cost of Rs 20,882.23 crore. However, only Rs 5,465 crore has been spent on these projects so far. Despite allocating Rs 7,394 crore for NH projects in the state for 2024-25, the actual expenditure was only Rs 1,393.38 crore.

Notably, no funds have been allocated for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) proposed by the Telangana government. Despite repeated appeals from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the project did not receive any allocation in the recent Budget.

The Union government has, however, set aside Rs 106.75 crore for the construction of an iconic hybrid cable-stayed and suspension bridge across the Krishna river on NH-167K, which lies on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.