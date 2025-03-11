Centre providing only 30 per cent tax devolution to Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the Centre was providing only around 30 per cent tax devolution to Telangana and not 42 per cent as is being claimed, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy dared Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy to an open debate on the state’s contribution to the Central exchequer and funds allocated to Telangana since its formation.
The CM was interacting with reporters at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) office on the Assembly premises on Monday.
Targeting both Kishan, who is also the state BJP president, and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Union minister accused the duo of hindering the development of Telangana.
The CM also found fault with BJP and BRS for not attending an all-party meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka with the objective of apprising them of pending issues with the Centre.
Alleging that BJP MPs K Laxman and Eatala Rajender were obstructing land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road project, he said that the saffron party leaders have been trying to create hurdles in taking up projects.
He offered to felicitate Kishan if he succeeds in getting central funds for the Musi Rejuvenation Project. He sought to know why the Centre was not inclined to allocate funds for the Musi project, especially since it provided funds for Sabarmati, Yamuna and Ganga rejuvenation.
The CM slammed Kishan for not attending a review meeting held by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who holds three key portfolios, in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency despite being in the same area on the same day.
He alleged that Kishan was not cooperating with the state government as it would adversely affect the interests of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Frequent visits to Delhi
Responding to a query on his frequent visits to Delhi, he said that he would visit it “any number of times” in the best interests of the state. He said that he had achieved many things in just 15 months, which the BRS government couldn’t in the last 10 years and claimed he succeeded in getting clearance for various projects during his visits to the capital.
Referring to KCR announcing that he will be attending the upcoming Assembly session, the CM said: “Finance Minister (Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka) will be introducing CAG reports during the Budget session of the Legislature. These reports will reveal KCR’s scams.”