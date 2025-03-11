Centre providing only 30 per cent tax devolution to Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the Centre was providing only around 30 per cent tax devolution to Telangana and not 42 per cent as is being claimed, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy dared Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy to an open debate on the state’s contribution to the Central exchequer and funds allocated to Telangana since its formation.

The CM was interacting with reporters at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) office on the Assembly premises on Monday.

Targeting both Kishan, who is also the state BJP president, and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Union minister accused the duo of hindering the development of Telangana.

The CM also found fault with BJP and BRS for not attending an all-party meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka with the objective of apprising them of pending issues with the Centre.

Alleging that BJP MPs K Laxman and Eatala Rajender were obstructing land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road project, he said that the saffron party leaders have been trying to create hurdles in taking up projects.