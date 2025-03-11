CM Revanth ‘sold’ Telangana’s share of water to Andhra CM Naidu, alleges BRS MLA Harish

JANGAON/HANAMKONDA : BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy “sold” Telangana water to his “Guru’” and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, due to which the state is facing a drought-like situation.

Speaking to reporters in Jangaon on Monday, Harish Rao alleged that in Warangal district alone, about one lakh acres of farm land dried up because of Revanths misgovernance. “AP is lifting more than its share of river waters. Our CM is silently supporting his guru,” he said.

“Revanth lacks vision. Because of his lack of knowledge, water is not being stored in reservoirs and motors are not being operated,” he added.

The legislator from Siddipet alleged that the CM is only interested in getting 20 per cent commissions for works carried out by every department.

Later in the day, Harish Rao visited Hanamkonda to find a suitable venue for a public meeting to be held on April 27 as part of the pink party’s silver jubilee celebrations.

Addressing the media, Harish said, “People are upset as Revanth Reddy is not questioning Chandrababu Naidu for lifting more than AP’s share in Krishna and Godavari rivers. Now, they want to support BRS in all future elections.”