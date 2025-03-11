Disappointed Congress leaders seek nominated posts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: There is a growing sense of discontent among unsuccessful aspirants over the selection of candidates for the upcoming elections to the Telangana Legislative Council under the MLAs quota.
Both senior leaders and younger members of the party are visibly unhappy with the selection process, though none has openly criticised the decision. The party on Sunday announced candidates for the three seats it is contesting, allocating one each to SC, ST, and BC communities. However, many within the party are questioning whether the criteria used by the high command were fair and balanced.
Younger members are appealing to the party leadership to consider them for nominated posts, emphasising their loyalty to the party for over a decade. They argue that they have been left in the lurch despite their dedication and warn that continued neglect could dampen their enthusiasm for promoting the party’s interests.
On the other hand, senior leaders are upset over what they perceive as preferential treatment given to “parachute leaders” at their expense. They point to a leader, who rejoined the Congress just ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, as an example. A senior leader lamented that despite working tirelessly for the party for 35 years, even during the challenging BRS regime, they have been sidelined by the high command.
Younger members also accuse some senior leaders of prioritising their own supporters rather than mentoring and supporting the youth who have worked selflessly for the party. They recall how they resisted the temptation to join the BRS when it was in power, and remained loyal to the Congress.
Senior leaders are urging the party leadership to accommodate them in key party positions such as working president, chairperson of AICC implementation committee, or campaign committee, along with nominated posts that could help them secure government benefits.
Similarly, younger members are appealing to former AICC president and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to consider them for roles such as working president, senior vice president, and general secretaries in the new executive of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) that is yet to be constituted.