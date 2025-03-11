Disappointed Congress leaders seek nominated posts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: There is a growing sense of discontent among unsuccessful aspirants over the selection of candidates for the upcoming elections to the Telangana Legislative Council under the MLAs quota.

Both senior leaders and younger members of the party are visibly unhappy with the selection process, though none has openly criticised the decision. The party on Sunday announced candidates for the three seats it is contesting, allocating one each to SC, ST, and BC communities. However, many within the party are questioning whether the criteria used by the high command were fair and balanced.

Younger members are appealing to the party leadership to consider them for nominated posts, emphasising their loyalty to the party for over a decade. They argue that they have been left in the lurch despite their dedication and warn that continued neglect could dampen their enthusiasm for promoting the party’s interests.