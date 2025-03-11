Five MLC candidates file nominations in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Three Congress candidates and one each from the CPI and BRS filed their nominations for the biennial MLAs quota MLC elections on Monday.

All the five candidates — Addanki Dayakar, Kethavath Shankar Naik and Vijayashanti (Congress), Nellikanti Satyam (CPI) and Dasoju Sravan (BRS) — are likely to be elected unopposed.

While Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and an AIMIM MLA accompanied the Congress and CPI candidates, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and senior party leader T Harish Rao were present when Dasoju Sravan filed his papers.

Speaking to the media after submitting her nomination papers, Vijayashanti said that she worked with the objective of dethroning former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. She also thanked the Congress high command for picking her as a candidate. Shankar Naik also thanked the Congress leadership for acknowledging his contributions to the party.

TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud said that since forming the government in the state, the Congress has been giving priority to Telangana activists and allocating them tickets to contest elections.