KTR accuses CM Revanth of orchestrating a massive TDR scam

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was orchestrating a massive scam, involving Transferable Development Rights (TDR), worth thousands of crores.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that serious allegations from various quarters point to Revanth, along with a coterie of four real estate brokers closely associated with him, manipulating the system to execute what could be one of the largest financial scams in recent times.

Rama Rao alleged that four real estate brokers, operating under Revanth’s influence, were actively identifying and acquiring TDR rights across Hyderabad. He claimed that the brokers were working relentlessly to corner the TDR market, purchasing these rights at throwaway prices.

The purported plan, according to Rama Rao, involves imposing restrictions on the Floor Space Index (FSI) in Hyderabad by Revanth to artificially spike the demand for TDRs. Once the demand surges, the group intends to offload these TDRs at exorbitant rates, pocketing massive illicit profits, he alleged.

‘It is like insider trading’

The BRS leader alleged that Revanth was gearing up to impose FSI limitations in Hyderabad in the near future, while his associates were aggressively snapping up TDR rights at current low price.

Rama Rao likened this scheme to insider trading — a grave offense — and asserted that it merits investigations by agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).