Suspecting tax evasion, I-T teams raid Sri Chaitanya office, colleges

HYDERABAD: Income Tax officials on Monday carried out searches at the corporate office and branches of the Sri Chaitanya Group of educational institutions simultaneously in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

As many as 30 teams of I-T sleuths descended on the group’s Madhapur corporate office and its branches in Hyderabad and went through the fee collection system, including the logbooks and accounts, cross-checking them with the Income Tax Returns filed by Sri Chaitanya for the last two years.

I-T sources disclosed that the institution is suspected to have violated various rules regarding fee collection across all its branches.

The I-T sleuths reportedly found that the group was collecting a major portion of the fee in cash using specialised software for internal purposes — this software programme allowed it to track fee collections and pending payments.