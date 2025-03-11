Take up SLBC on priority: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Reaffirming the government’s commitment to completing the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC), Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has instructed officials to take up the project on a priority basis. He also directed them to complete the Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project work to facilitate installation of fifth pump.

On Monday, he chaired a pre-budget meeting with the officials of Irrigation and Civil Supplies departments. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy was also present in the meeting.

The ministers directed the officials to focus on completing the projects that have reached the final stage under the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme. They also asked the officials to focus on land acquisition, maintenance of old projects and capital works under various projects in the coming financial year. The ministers opined that modernising irrigation projects and lining canals will increase their life and lead to effective use of available water.

The ministers accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the projects in the state by focusing only on Kaleshwaram project.

Accusing the previous government of taking huge loans at exorbitant interest rate of 10 per cent to take up irrigation project, the ministers asked the officials to make efforts to reduce the interest rate to 8 per cent.