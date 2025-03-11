Tapgate: Orders on ex-DCP’s anticipatory bail reserved

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has reserved orders on an anticipatory bail petition filed by former Task Force DCP Radhakishan Rao, an accused in the second phone-tapping case registered at Panjagutta police station based on a complaint filed by G Chakradhar Goud.

Radhakishan Rao had approached the court seeking quashing of the proceedings in the same case, and orders on that petition had also been reserved. He was arrested in the first phone-tapping case and was released on bail after several months in custody. During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner strongly opposed the state’s contention that custodial interrogation was necessary at this stage.

He argued that his client had already secured bail in the first case and was protected from arrest in the second case. He pointed out that the petitioner had appeared for questioning before the investigating officer, who had not sought his custodial interrogation at that time.

The sudden request for custody at this juncture, counsel contended, raised serious doubts about its necessity.

In its counter affidavit, the prosecution made fresh allegations, claiming that Chakradhar and his family were forcibly taken to the Task Force DCP office and threatened after Goud had organised a meeting without Harish Rao’s consent.