Telangana HC seeks report on healthcare facilities in court premises

The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to provide within a week a status report on the availability of medical services, including an ambulance within the court premises.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Harsha Vardhan Gujjeti seeking directions to establish essential medical facilities in all court complexes.

The PIL was filed following the death of advocate P Venugopal Rao while arguing a case in the courtroom.