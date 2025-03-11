Telangana police deny stopping CT victory celebrations

KARIMNAGAR: Police allegedly prevented celebrations of the Indian cricket team’s ICC Champions Trophy victory in the city on Sunday. However, police have denied the claims and stated that they only cleared traffic congestion.

According to sources, a group of youths had planned to celebrate by displaying the national flag and cutting a cake at Telangana Chowk. However, police personnel, who were deployed as part of visible policing, reportedly intervened, stopped the celebrations and dispersed the gathering. Several youths left the venue without celebrating.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the incident. Questioning police’s actions, he posted on X: “Whom do the Telangana police support?” He demanded answers from DGP and DG Intelligence on why the police were “so eager to create law and order problems”.

The MoS further called on CM A Revanth Reddy, who is also in-charge of the state Home department, to clarify, “Which country is Karimnagar police supporting? How does celebrating India’s victory become a communal issue?”

Denying the allegations, ACP N Venkata Swamy warned that stringent action would be taken against channels spreading false propaganda.