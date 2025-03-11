Telangana to create family database for effective delivery of services

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to create a comprehensive family database that will serve as a single “source of truth” for extending benefits of all welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries and to ensure accuracy and efficiency in effective delivery of services.

The state government has already prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and submitted the same to the Union government, seeking funds for implementation of the project.

TNIE accessed a copy of the official communication addressed to the Centre seeking financial assistance for this project.

In his letter addressed to S Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Special Chief Secretary for IT, Electronics & Communications department Jayesh Ranjan requested the Centre to allocate Rs 25 crore for two financial years towards the implementation of this project. The funds sought were in addition to the state government’s budget of `5 crore.

Currently, individuals have unique IDs but the state government proposes to create similar IDs for families. For this purpose, it wants to use food security card (ration card) numbers as family unique IDs.