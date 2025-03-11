TGBIE announced inter students to get marks for wrong question

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) announced that all students who attempted Question Number 7 in English-II, the second-year paper for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025, held on Monday, will be awarded full marks due to ambiguity in the question.

The TGBIE, in a press statement on Monday evening, said that it had received representations from students regarding certain inaccuracies in Question Number 7 of the English Second-Year question paper, specifically related to the pie chart.

“After a thorough review and discussion by subject experts, the board, in the interest of fairness, has decided to award the marks allotted to this question to all students who have attempted to answer it in their answer sheets.”

TRSMA urges CM to retain CGPA system in SSC exam

The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA), on Monday, wrote to Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy, demanding the retention of the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) system in the SSC public examinations.

The association urged him to reconsider the decision taken in November 2024 to replace the CGPA system with marks-based assessment.