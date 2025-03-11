TGPSC chairman Burra Venkatesham releases Group-II results

HYDERABAD: The Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared Group-II results along with the general ranking list (GRL). TGPSC chairman Burra Venkatesham released the results.

The Group-II examinations were conducted in December, 2024 to fill up 783 posts. Around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The OMR sheet images of candidates are also placed in the respective candidate's login. The Group-II GRL was released in the presence of Commission members Amir Ulla Khan, Prof Narri Yadaiah, Yarabadi Rama Mohana Rao and Palavai Rajani Kumari. The examination was conducted on December 15 and 16 at 1,368 centres in 33 districts.

As many as 5,51,855 candidates applied for the Group-II examination. As many as 2,49,964 candidates attended all four papers.

The GRL for 2,36,649 candidates was released along with the final key

The Service Commission declared that as many as 13,315 candidates are invalidated. In the general ranking list, the first 31 candidates are males. The results and other details were placed on the website of the TGPSC.