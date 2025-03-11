We used ‘gait pattern’ to identify A2: HYDRAA commissioner Ranganath

HYDERABAD: After the Nalgonda special court pronounced its judgement in the honour killing case, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath, who was the SP of Nalgonda district when the incident had taken place in 2018, said that this was an honor killing. Contract killers and a lot of money was involved in this, he said.

The A2, Shubash Kumar Sharma, who was sentenced to death, had brutally murdered Pranay for money, Ranganath said and termed the accused clever people as they knew how to manage the system. “Initially, we were also surprised why these people were involved in the case.”

“We took a lot of care to protect the witnesses as there was a chance of them being manipulated. We also changed the draft charge-sheet several times before submitting it in the court,” he explained.