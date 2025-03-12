Assembly session begins today, Budget on March 18

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of the state Legislature, which will commence on Wednesday, is likely to be stormy, as the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS have sharpened their claws.

While the BRS has made it clear that it intends to expose the “failures” of the Congress, the ruling party has readied its ammo to counter the pink party. The ruling party is leaving no stone unturned and asked its legislators and ministers to come with all relevant information to give a fitting reply to the Opposition.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will address the joint session of the Assembly and the Council on the first day. On Thursday, the Assembly will take up the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is likely to present the Budget estimates in the Assembly on March 18. The state government will introduce three Bills to provide reservations to BCs and SCs. The BRS has also decided to back the reservations.

The state government has proposed to enhance reservations for BCs to 42% and classify SCs into three groups. As the total reservation would cross the 50% cap, the state government plans to send the Bills to the Union government with a request to include it in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

The state government may take up short discussions on Integrated Residential Schools, Indiramma houses, empowerment of women, and other issues. The ruling party will highlight its achievements, welfare and development schemes.

BRS president and Leader of the Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the first day of the session. However, it is unclear whether he will attend the remaining days. The Opposition is expected to raise farm loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, and standing crops not getting sufficient water in some parts of the state.

The recent Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel accident may also come up for discussion in the House. The eight newly elected MLCs will take oath in the Council during the session.