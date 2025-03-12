Congress Legislative Party to hold meeting after Governor’s address

HYDERABAD: The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will hold a meeting after the Governor’s address to both the Houses on the first day of the Budget session of the Assembly on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here, the CLP meeting will be held at 2 pm in Conference Hall 1 on the premises of the State Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to guide the party MLAs and MLCs on how to deal with the Opposition’s attempts to corner the treasury benches on various issues.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the MLAs quota MLC elections.

BRSLP plans to corner Congress

Hyderabad: The BRS Legislature Party, which met here under the chairmanship of party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, decided to raise pressing public issues in the Assembly. The meeting decided to expose the Congress’s “corrupt practices”.

The issues likely to be highlighted by the BRS include scarcity of irrigation water and drinking water. The problems at Gurukul schools, pending retirement benefits of state government employees, non-implementation of six guarantees, and delay in releasing overseas scholarship amounts too would be highlighted by the BRS. But the BRS has decided to extend support to BC and SC quotas.