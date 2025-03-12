Engineering student dies in road accident in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An 18-year-old engineering student died in a road accident on Tuesday on Neopolis Road near Plot 01, Rajapushpa Constructions. He lost control of his car and rammed an electricity pole. The victim has been identified as Srikar.

Five of his friends who were in the car sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital. Among them, Harsha is in critical condition. The injured — Hemasai, Vivek, Srujan, Kartikeya and Harsha — were taken to Continental Hospital for treatment.

According to Narsingi police, Srikar, who was driving the vehicle, died on the spot. His body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem examination. The police have registered a case and began an investigation.