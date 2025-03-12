Follow TTD darshan norms: Minister Surekha to CM Naidu

HYDERABAD: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to ensure that the TTD follows the approved guidelines regarding recommendation letters for darshan.

In a statement on Tuesday, Surekha expressed gratitude on behalf of all public representatives from Telangana to Naidu for reinstating the recommendation letter system for darshan. She said that the number of devotees from Telangana visiting Tirumala has increased in recent times. “Even after the formation of two separate states, the devotion of Telugu people has not decreased—it has only grown stronger,” she said.

She said that as per the official guidelines, Telangana MLAs, MLCs, and MPs are allowed to issue two recommendation letters per week for VIP break darshan (Rs 500 ticket) and two per week for special entry darshan (Rs 300 ticket). These letters are valid for any two days between Monday and Thursday.

Surekha raised concern that TTD officials were not fully following these instructions, causing inconvenience to both public representatives and devotees. She urged Naidu to intervene and instruct the TTD to strictly follow the approved policy, so that devotees from Telangana can continue to have a smooth and respectful darshan experience at Tirumala.