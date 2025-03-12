Government to provide Rs 3L aid to 5L unemployed youth in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday announced that the government would provide financial assistance to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore for five lakh unemployed youth belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities to take up self-employment under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, the deputy CM said that the government has decided to provide Rs 3 lakh assistance to each eligible beneficiary under this scheme.

“The government will issue a notification on March 15, inviting applications from the unemployed. The applications will be received till April 5. Verification of applications will continue till May 31 to select beneficiaries,” he said.

“We will issue sanction letters to the eligible beneficiaries on June 2, the Telangana Formation Day. The officials are in the process of formulating the guidelines for this scheme,” he added.

Vikramarka accused the previous BRS government of not providing self-employment opportunities to the unemployed youth. “The previous regime completely weakened the SC, ST and BC corporations and did not provide any financial assistance to the youth through these corporations,” he alleged.

“The Congress government is trying to strengthen these corporations,” he said.

The deputy CM, meanwhile, said that the government has allocated Rs 540 crore for the construction of buildings in the women’s university.

“The government intends to make this university the best varsity. A master plan is being prepared to achieve that goal,” he added.