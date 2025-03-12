I-T raids continue at Sri Chaitanya on second day

HYDERABAD: The Income Tax Department continued its searches for the second day at Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, suspecting huge tax evasion. Officials reportedly found irregularities in the institute’s financial transactions, particularly in maintaining records of incoming and outgoing payments.

Searches were conducted at multiple locations, including the corporate office in Madhapur, Hyderabad and branches in Vijayawada, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru. Additionally, raids were carried out at the residences of six directors of Sri Chaitanya in various locations across Hyderabad, said sources.

Meanwhile, officials focused their investigation on a key director of the institution, reportedly taking him to Khammam for searches at the branch there, which has drawn significant attention in the probe.

According to sources, the IT teams are scrutinising the bank accounts, financial statements, personal business dealings and firm transactions of the directors and their family members. The agency is also expected to open the bank lockers belonging to the directors and their relatives on Wednesday.