Justice league | Orders reserved in Jeevan Reddy’s plea for anticipatory bail

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday reserved orders in two criminal petitions filed by former MLA and BRS leader A Jeevan Reddy, his wife A Rajitha, and his mother A Raju Bai, seeking anticipatory bail in two criminal cases registered against them at Chevella and Mokila police stations, under FIR Nos. 175/2024 and 190/2024.

The trio has been accused of illegally encroaching and constructing a massive building on a land parcel measuring 20 acres and 20 guntas in Urlapally village, Chevella. The land belongs to Samu Damodar Reddy, who filed complaints with the Chevella and Mokila police stations, leading to the registration of two separate criminal cases. Investigations into the matter are currently underway.

Senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, representing the petitioners, sought anticipatory bail on the grounds that no actual injury was caused to the complainant and that the case was based merely on apprehension. He further argued that due to prohibitory orders issued by the revenue divisional officer under Section 145 of the CrPC, neither the petitioners nor the complainant could enter the disputed land. Counsel also informed the court that apart from the present bail petitions, the petitioners had previously filed two petitions seeking the quashing of the proceedings, in which the judge had initially granted interim protection from arrest. However, those petitions were later dismissed.

Justice Lakshman, while dismissing the quash petitions, noted that prima facie, there were specific allegations against the petitioners, including trespassing on the complainant’s land, attempting to illegally seize the property, threatening the complainant with deadly weapons, and allegedly attempting to extort money through various agreements and sale deeds. Following the dismissal of their quash petitions, fearing arrest, Jeevan Reddy and his family members approached the court with fresh criminal petitions seeking anticipatory bail.