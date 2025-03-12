Justice league | Orders reserved in Jeevan Reddy’s plea for anticipatory bail

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday reserved orders in two criminal petitions filed by former MLA and BRS leader A Jeevan Reddy, his wife A Rajitha, and his mother A Raju Bai, seeking anticipatory bail in two criminal cases registered against them at Chevella and Mokila police stations, under FIR Nos. 175/2024 and 190/2024.
The trio has been accused of illegally encroaching and constructing a massive building on a land parcel measuring 20 acres and 20 guntas in Urlapally village, Chevella. The land belongs to Samu Damodar Reddy, who filed complaints with the Chevella and Mokila police stations, leading to the registration of two separate criminal cases. Investigations into the matter are currently underway.
Senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, representing the petitioners, sought anticipatory bail on the grounds that no actual injury was caused to the complainant and that the case was based merely on apprehension. He further argued that due to prohibitory orders issued by the revenue divisional officer under Section 145 of the CrPC, neither the petitioners nor the complainant could enter the disputed land. Counsel also informed the court that apart from the present bail petitions, the petitioners had previously filed two petitions seeking the quashing of the proceedings, in which the judge had initially granted interim protection from arrest. However, those petitions were later dismissed.
Justice Lakshman, while dismissing the quash petitions, noted that prima facie, there were specific allegations against the petitioners, including trespassing on the complainant’s land, attempting to illegally seize the property, threatening the complainant with deadly weapons, and allegedly attempting to extort money through various agreements and sale deeds. Following the dismissal of their quash petitions, fearing arrest, Jeevan Reddy and his family members approached the court with fresh criminal petitions seeking anticipatory bail.
Poll code violation case against Raghu quashed
Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday quashed the proceedings against BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao in CC No. 466 of 2022 pending before the special judicial magistrate of first class for trial of cases related to MPs and MLAs in Hyderabad.
The case was registered under IPC Section 188 against Raghunandan Rao for violating the model code of conduct during the 2021 byelection to the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency. The BJP MP, representing the Medak Lok Sabha constituency, was accused of participating in a campaign at Vutlapally and Pulicherla without prior permission.
The case was based on a complaint lodged by Dubba Syam, MPDO of Peddavoora mandal and village in Nalgonda district, on April 10, 2021. Seeking relief, Raghunandan Rao filed a quash petition before the high court.
Complainant’s response sought in Eatala’s plea
Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has sought the response of the state government and Elkathurthy tahsildar Nooguri Vijay by April 1 in a petition filed by BJP MP Eatala Rajender seeking quashing of proceedings against him in CC No. 46 of 2024.
The case, pertaining to violation of the model code during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is pending before the Special Judicial Magistrate of First Class for the trial of cases relating to MPs and MLAs in Hyderabad. According to the complaint, Rajender visited the residence of Thota Suresh, a BJP party worker, in Uppal, in violation of election regulations.