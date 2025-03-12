Minister Komatireddy seeks Union Cabinet nod for Regional Ring Road project

HYDERABAD: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to take initiative in getting the Union Cabinet’s approval for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project.

He also sought the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee’s nod for taking up this project under PPP mode.

During his meeting with Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday, Venkat Reddy also asked the Union minister to finalise the southern part of RRR.

The R&B minister also requested Gadkari to give approval for the construction of a 62 km elevated corridor on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway at Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

He said that the state government has already conducted a survey and submitted the report to the ministry for its approval.

Venkat Reddy also sought sanction of five ropeway projects for Telangana under the Parvatmala Scheme. In order to boost tourism and provide better connectivity, he proposed ropeways at Yadagirigutta temple (2 km), Bhongir Fort (1 km), Hanuman Konda in Nalgonda (2 km), Nagarjunasagar connecting Nagarjunakonda (5 km), and Ramagiri Fort in Manthani (2 km).

Meanwhile, in an informal chat with reporters, he claimed that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to attend the Budget session of the Assembly, scheduled to start on Tuesday, fearing disqualification.

When queried about rumours of a change of CM in the state, he said: “There’s no proposal to change the chief minister. People are happy with the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government. We will be in power for the next 10 years. Revanth Reddy will be the CM for the next 10 years.”