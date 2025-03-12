NIRDPR to be transformed into Centre of Excellence?

HYDERABAD: The Union government has indicated plans to transform the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad, into a Centre of Excellence or a deemed university.

In a written reply to a question posed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan stated that based on the recommendations of the Department of Expenditure, a proposal is under consideration to gradually disengage NIRDPR from the Ministry of Rural Development.

This move would reduce financial and administrative dependence on the ministry, allowing the institute to explore self-sustaining revenue streams. The goal is to transform the institute into a Centre of Excellence or Deemed University focused on training and research, he added.

Paswan further noted that an evaluation study was conducted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) and the process of drafting a Cabinet Note for NIRDPR’s disengagement follows a consultative approach, involving inter–ministerial consultations, Executive Council meeting and stakeholders discussions. He also stated that NIRDPR currently has 221 employees and 331 pensioners.