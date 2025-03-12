Social media influencer Bayya Sunny Yadav booked for promoting online betting apps

HYDERABAD: Social media influencer Sunny Yadav famously known as Bayya Sunny Yadav, booked for promoting online betting apps. The Noothankal police station of Suryapet Commissionerate registered a case on March 5, following a complaint filed by a police officer.

The complainant stated that while performing his duties, he checked his social media and found a person named Bayya Sandeep, alias Sunny Yadav, a YouTuber, who had posted a video on his social media accounts (Telegram, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook) promoting online betting apps.

In the video, Sunny Yadav told his followers that they could easily earn more money by investing less. According to the complainant, Sunny Yadav has been a popular YouTuber for the past few years, creating bike ride videos and posting them on his social media platforms, thereby gaining subscribers and earning money. However, dissatisfied with his earnings, he devised a plan to make more money. He allegedly colluded with online betting app management and directed his subscribers to invest in betting apps, promising easy money with minimal investment.