Telangana Secretariat ex-CSO falls into lift shaft, dies

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The former Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Telangana Secretariat and Sircilla Battalion Commandant, Thota Gangaram (58), died after he accidentally fell into the apartment lift shaft in Sircilla town on Monday night.

According to sources, the deceased, after completing his dinner, was waiting for the lift. Thinking that it had arrived, he opened the door and stepped in, causing him to fall into the shaft from the third floor. The residents who noticed Gangaram tried to rush him to a hospital, but he succumbed to multiple injuries on the way.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters and hails from Siddula village in Nizamabad district. District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, along with police and battalion officers, paid tribute to Gangaram.

BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K T Rama Rao expressed his condolences over the death.