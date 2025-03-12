The vision of an inclusive, self-reliant Telangana being realized by people-centric governance: Governor

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said that Telangana is not just progressing, but it is transforming. “The vision of an inclusive, self-reliant, and empowered Telangana is being realized with bold reforms, people-centric governance, and decisive leadership," he said
Addressing the Joint Session in Assembly Hall, on Wednesday, Governor said that Telangana of today is a state of possibilities, of growth, of empowerment and Telangana of tomorrow will be even greater—a state that leads in economic development, agricultural strength, technological innovation, social justice, and human dignity.
In his address, he elaborated on the schemes being implemented by the Congress government in the state. He explained that to ensure financial security, the government has implemented a Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver, benefiting 25.35 lakh farmers, amounting to Rs 20,616.89 crore.
Direct financial assistance has been enhanced to Rs 12,000 per acre per year, allowing farmers to invest in modern techniques, better seeds, and improved irrigation, he added by saying that in an unprecedented move, the government has extended support to landless agricultural labourers under the Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa scheme, providing Rs 12,000 per annum to families who work tirelessly in the fields.
Describing the Mahalakshmi Scheme as a game-changer, he said that the government has provided 149.63 crore free bus trips for women, saving them Rs 5005.95 crore in travel costs. This initiative is not just about mobility, it is about freedom, dignity, and financial empowerment, he added. He said: “The government has subsidized LPG cylinders with Rs 500, benefitting 43 lakh families, and Rs 433.2 crore subsidy has been given under the scheme to ease the financial burden on poor households."
Reaffirming that the state government is committed to ensure the Social Justice, he said: “In a landmark move towards social justice, the Government of Telangana has proposed a Bill to provide legislative backing for 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) based on the findings of the recently conducted Survey. This proposal aims to correct historical underrepresentation by ensuring fair access to education, employment, and governance for BC communities. The initiative stands as a testament to the Government's commitment to equity and inclusive growth, ensuring that policies are shaped by real demographic data.”
The Governor also said that the government is set to introduce a Bill for the sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes (SCs), based on the recommendations of the Justice Shameem Akther Commission. This proposed legislation aims to ensure a more just and balanced distribution of reservation benefits among SC communities.
Stating that the government is committed to fostering innovation, strengthening infrastructure, and empowering every citizen, the Governor said that the expansion of metro rail networks, the ambitious Musi River Rejuvenation Project, and the development of Future City are set to redefine urban living and economic potential. Government planning to establish Future City Development Authority to actively promote the planned development of a world-class city that is not only sustainable but aspires to emerge as the first net-zero city in India.
He said that the budget is not merely a set of numbers but a reflection of the government's priorities and vision for the future. He said: “It is the financial blueprint that shapes our policies, programs, and welfare initiatives. Therefore, it is imperative that all Members of the Legislature participate in budget discussions with keen interest and unwavering attention. After all, as the saying goes, "A well-debated budget today prevents financial headaches tomorrow." While the numbers may seem daunting at times, let us remember that behind every allocation lies the aspirations of our people. So, let us approach the budget session with diligence and focus.”