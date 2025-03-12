The vision of an inclusive, self-reliant Telangana being realized by people-centric governance: Governor

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said that Telangana is not just progressing, but it is transforming. “The vision of an inclusive, self-reliant, and empowered Telangana is being realized with bold reforms, people-centric governance, and decisive leadership," he said

Addressing the Joint Session in Assembly Hall, on Wednesday, Governor said that Telangana of today is a state of possibilities, of growth, of empowerment and Telangana of tomorrow will be even greater—a state that leads in economic development, agricultural strength, technological innovation, social justice, and human dignity.

In his address, he elaborated on the schemes being implemented by the Congress government in the state. He explained that to ensure financial security, the government has implemented a Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver, benefiting 25.35 lakh farmers, amounting to Rs 20,616.89 crore.

Direct financial assistance has been enhanced to Rs 12,000 per acre per year, allowing farmers to invest in modern techniques, better seeds, and improved irrigation, he added by saying that in an unprecedented move, the government has extended support to landless agricultural labourers under the Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa scheme, providing Rs 12,000 per annum to families who work tirelessly in the fields.