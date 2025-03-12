Two women journalists arrested for circulating video against Telangana CM; KTR asks if this is 'mohabbat ki dukaan'

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested two journalists on Wednesday for allegedly engaging in social media trolling against Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy.

The journalists arrested are Pulse News MD P Revathi and Pulse News reporter Bandi Sandhya.

Police had filed the FIR based on a complaint lodged by a Congress functionary VS Vamshi Kiran. He reportedly claimed that the video was defamatory and aimed at spreading false propaganda.

Kiran’s complaint, according to India Today, said the video, posted on X by the account @BrsSridhar, featured a provocative interview conducted by The Pulse TV channel’s journalist Revathi, where the interviewee allegedly made derogatory and abusive remarks against Reddy.

Speaking with the media, Additional Crimes of Police (Crimes &SIT), Hyderabad city P Viswaprasad claimed that the police have the evidence that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has funded them.

He said that that video, which has posted on social media, was shot in BRS party office in Banjara Hills.

During an interview, the individual made derogatory and abusive remarks against the Chief Minister, indicating a deliberate attempt by the Pulse TV channel to defame and spread false propaganda.

The police have registered the case under section 111, 61(2), 353(2), 352 of BNS and 67 of IT.

The two journalists have been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. They will remain in custody until March 26.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the 'illegal' arrests of journalists Revathi and Sandhya.