AAI clears hurdle for Hyderabad's Paradise-Dairy Farm elevated corridor

HYDERABAD: A major hurdle to the proposed construction of the elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road on NH-44 has been cleared.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) recently granted approval to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for the construction of a 0.6 km underground tunnel on the airside of Hyderabad Airport, Begumpet.
The Director General of Civil Aviation, New Delhi, has reviewed the project documents, and the competent authority has given approval for the concept, design, and execution-level for the construction of a six-lane tunnel along NH-44 through the airside of airport.
The revised declared distances will be notified through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to restrict airport operations to Code C aircraft. Regarding the culvert, HMDA must ensure compliance with the designed standards in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to meet the strength requirements for the intended type.
HMDA must also ensure compliance with developed procedures for executing the proposed work and implementing the necessary mitigation measures.
According to HMDA authorities, the elevated corridor, covering a total length of 5.40 km, will pass through important and busy areas such as Secunderabad, Tarbund, and Bowenpally Junctions, ending at Dairy Farm Road. The project, estimated to cost Rs 652 crore, aims to address the growing traffic congestion in the heart of Secunderabad and Hyderabad.
Given the current traffic density, the proposed elevated corridor, passing through three major junctions — Paradise, Tadbund and Bowenpally — will help alleviate traffic congestion in the surrounding areas, including for commuters heading to Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
This will be achieved through the construction of an underground tunnel at Begumpet airport and an elevated corridor at other junctions. The expressway will also benefit thousands of commuters and travellers heading to key northern Telangana towns.