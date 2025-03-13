AAI clears hurdle for Hyderabad's Paradise-Dairy Farm elevated corridor

HYDERABAD: A major hurdle to the proposed construction of the elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road on NH-44 has been cleared.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) recently granted approval to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for the construction of a 0.6 km underground tunnel on the airside of Hyderabad Airport, Begumpet.

The Director General of Civil Aviation, New Delhi, has reviewed the project documents, and the competent authority has given approval for the concept, design, and execution-level for the construction of a six-lane tunnel along NH-44 through the airside of airport.

The revised declared distances will be notified through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to restrict airport operations to Code C aircraft. Regarding the culvert, HMDA must ensure compliance with the designed standards in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to meet the strength requirements for the intended type.

HMDA must also ensure compliance with developed procedures for executing the proposed work and implementing the necessary mitigation measures.