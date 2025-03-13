Centre denies Telangana’s request to set up solar plants on government land under PM-KUSUM

HYDERABAD: The Union government has dashed the plans of the Telangana government to set up solar power plants on government lands, to be managed by the Self-Help Groups, under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday revealed that the state government has requested the Centre to allow it to use government land and include self-help groups under the Component A of PM-KUSUM.

He said that the Centre has advised the state government not to use government land for this scheme. “If the state government adheres to the guidelines, if it makes progress and if it signs PPAs, then the Union government is ready to support it,” he said.

In an oral reply to a question raised by BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao in Lok Sabha, the Union minister said: “PM-KUSUM means PM Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan, a scheme that provides subsidy to farmers.”

Meanwhile, the Union minister accused the state government of not implementing the central schemes.