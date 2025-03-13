Congress MLAs, MLCs targeted in explicit cyber scam calls in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A disturbing pattern of cyber harassment has come to light, with multiple Congress MLAs and MLCs falling victim to explicit scam calls.

The issue first gained public attention when Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham reported receiving a “nude call” from a cyber scammer.

However, it has since been revealed that several other legislators have faced similar experiences. It was revealed on the sidelines of the Budget session of the state legislature.

The scammer, operating under the name “Neha Sharma”, reportedly contacts lawmakers via WhatsApp. The modus operandi involves initiating video calls, during which a “nude woman” appears on the screen, leaving recipients shocked and vulnerable.

In some instances, the scammers allegedly record the calls and use the footage to extort money, threatening to release the videos on social media if their demands are not met.

One MLC, who recently discussed the issue with colleagues, disclosed that he had also been targeted by the same individual. While the exact number of affected legislators remains unconfirmed, reports indicate that at least six MLAs and MLCs have encountered this form of harassment. Many, however, have chosen not to go public, likely due to the sensitive nature of the incidents.

Veeresham, who received the call on March 6, promptly filed a police complaint. The MLA expressed deep concern over the potential misuse of the recorded footage by cybercriminals.

This wave of harassment underscores a growing threat to public figures, with scammers seemingly targeting lawmakers to intimidate and extort them. While the exact motive behind these attacks remains unclear, the trend highlights the vulnerability of political figures to such scams. Authorities are currently investigating Veeresham’s complaint.