Financial cancer is KCR’s parting gift to Telangana: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Accusing former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of leaving a ‘financial cancer’ as his parting gift to the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that his government inherited debts and blunders committed by the KCR regime.

“My government has to pay Rs 6,500 crore every month merely to service debts and interest on loans taken by the BRS regime,” Revanth told the gathering at the Ravindra Bharati after handing over appointment letters to 1,292 newly recruited junior lecturers and 240 polytechnic lecturers.

“The state government is receiving Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 crore per month as income. Of this, Rs 6,500 crore is paid towards salaries of employees and pensions. Another Rs 6,500 crore is being paid as principal and interest on the loans taken by the BRS government. With the remaining Rs 5,000- Rs 5,500 crore, we have to implement welfare schemes. To implement all our schemes, an additional Rs 18,000 crore is required,” he stated.

Stating that ‘some people’ were talking about stature, Revanth said, “Some people are claiming that they have stature. Our MLAs are saying that the public sent the person who has stature to a stretcher. The public could send him to the mortuary tomorrow.”