Financial cancer is KCR’s parting gift to Telangana: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Accusing former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of leaving a ‘financial cancer’ as his parting gift to the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that his government inherited debts and blunders committed by the KCR regime.
“My government has to pay Rs 6,500 crore every month merely to service debts and interest on loans taken by the BRS regime,” Revanth told the gathering at the Ravindra Bharati after handing over appointment letters to 1,292 newly recruited junior lecturers and 240 polytechnic lecturers.
“The state government is receiving Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 crore per month as income. Of this, Rs 6,500 crore is paid towards salaries of employees and pensions. Another Rs 6,500 crore is being paid as principal and interest on the loans taken by the BRS government. With the remaining Rs 5,000- Rs 5,500 crore, we have to implement welfare schemes. To implement all our schemes, an additional Rs 18,000 crore is required,” he stated.
Stating that ‘some people’ were talking about stature, Revanth said, “Some people are claiming that they have stature. Our MLAs are saying that the public sent the person who has stature to a stretcher. The public could send him to the mortuary tomorrow.”
BRS lacked sincerity in addressing unemployment: CM
The chief minister continued: “Stature is for position, not for individuals. If you yourself claim that you have stature, remember people sent you onto a stretcher; if you continue this, then you will go to a mortuary. You should remember this.”
He accused the previous BRS government of lacking sincerity in addressing the plight of the unemployed. “The hard work and commitment of the unemployed in the formation of the Congress government is praiseworthy.
He said: “Job aspirants wasted 12 years of their valuable time due to the negligence of the previous government. Our people’s government filled 55,163 vacancies within a year of coming to power. It is a happy circumstance that the government has provided a permanent solution to the unemployment problem.”
Stating that declining educational standards were a matter of great concern and also an insult to the state, the chief minister urged the newly recruited teaching staff to perform and raise the educational standards with the same emotion they showed during the Telangana movement. He stated that his aspiration was that government schools and colleges compete with corporate and private institutions.
“Enrolment is dwindling in government schools and increasing in private institutions. Teachers should think seriously about this. I reiterate: Spending on students is not an expenditure but an investment in the future,” Revanth said.