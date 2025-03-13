Four-year-old boy dies in third lift mishap in Telangana in fortnight

HYDERABAD: In yet another lift accident in the span of two weeks in the state, a four-year-old boy was killed at Mehdipatnam in the city on Wednesday.

The victim, Surender, was the son of the security guard of the private boys hostel where the tragedy occurred. According to sources, while Surender was playing at that hostel, he fell into the lift shaft and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

A fortnight back, a six-year-old boy, Arnav, who was trapped between the elevator and the wall in an apartment complex in Masab Tank, under the Nampally police station limits, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital in the city on March 23.

On March 10, a former chief security officer (CSO) of the Telangana Secretariat and Sircilla Battalion Commandant, Thota Gangaram (58), died after he accidentally fell into the apartment lift shaft in Sircilla town.