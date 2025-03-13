KTR slams governor’s address; calls it Congress propaganda

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s address to the joint session of the Legislature was more like a Congress workers press meet and not a dignified address befitting the Governor’s office.

The former minister accused the state government of scripting the speech with “blatant lies, half-truths and misleading statements” to mask 15 months of “miserable and utterly failed governance.”

He expressed dismay that the Governor’s address, instead of outlining new policies or addressing the status of Congress’ 420 election promises, appeared to serve as a mouthpiece for the party’s propaganda. “We expected the speech to be a confession of their disastrous rule,” he said.

White paper on investments

Rama Rao also debunked the government’s claim of securing Rs 1.79 lakh crore in investments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, calling it an “absolute lie.”

He pointed out that Rs 40,000 crore in investments, announced last year, are yet to materialise. He asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to release a white paper on actual investments received.