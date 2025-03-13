Man kills wife in Telangana after she refuses to cook mutton

MAHABUBABAD: Allegedly upset about a dispute over meat, a man killed his wife in the Upparagudem village of Seerile Mandal on Tuesday night. Locals observed the body and alerted the police on Wednesday morning.

According to the cops, the victim, M Kalavathi (35), was beaten to death by M Balu, an agricultural labourer. Speaking to the media, Seerole Sub-Inspector (SI) Ch Nagesh said Balu had purchased mutton on Tuesday night and asked Kalavathi to cook it.

When she refused, saying that she would cook it the next morning, an argument ensued. Allegedly in a fit of rage, Balu struck her with a wooden stick, causing a head injury, which eventually led to her death.

Kalavathi’s body was shifted to the Mahabubabad Government Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and the probe is on, said Nagesh.

