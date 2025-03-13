T-SAFE app marks one year; monitors 35,000+ rides, expands with travel aggregators

HYDERABAD: Ever since T-SAFE application was launched on March 12, 2024, for the safety of women in the state, more than 30,000 rides had been monitored in the last year.

T-SAFE is the first-of-its-kind service in India, revolutionising travel safety by providing proactive security measures for women and all travellers.

T-SAFE enables any citizen to initiate journey monitoring by the police from anywhere within the state. Once activated, the service tracks the journey in real-time, detecting deviations such as non-responsiveness to alerts, prolonged stoppages, or route changes.

If any anomalies are detected, an emergency response ticket is automatically generated and sent to Dial 100, ensuring swift police intervention even if the user is unable to seek help.

Building on its success, Telangana police is now expanding T-SAFE by integrating it with major travel aggregators such Ola, Uber, Rapido, Manayatri, Safegaadi AbhiBus etc.

This collaboration will empower travellers with a seamless system that directly alerts the police in case of emergencies while travelling within Telangana’s jurisdiction.

AbhiBus requested the Women Safety Wing for integrating T-SAFE application with their AbhiBus online platform and also for the promotion of T-SAFE service.

T-SAFE milestones