Telangana HC grants bail to Dr. Rajashekar in illegal kidney transplant case

HYDERABAD: Justice J Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Dr Perumalla Rajashekar, accused No. 13 in the illegal kidney transplantation case, on the execution of a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with two sureties for a like sum each.

The bail was granted under the condition that he appear before the SHO concerned at 11 am on 5th of every month for three months or until the charge-sheet is filed.

The case stems from a raid on January 21, at Alakananda Hospital in Doctors’ Colony, Saroornagar, where an unauthorised kidney transplant was allegedly performed. The hospital MD Dr Sumanth, allegedly permitted the surgeries that took place on January 17. Two women from Tamil Nadu, Nasreenbanu and Firdosh, allegedly sold their kidneys to two Karnataka-based recipients, Rajasekhar and Krupalatha, for Rs 55 lakh each.

Dr Rajashekar’s counsel argued that he was falsely implicated and that the charges under BNSS Sections 61(2), 110, 143(1), 318(4) read with Sections 111, 3(5) did not apply to him. He said that accused Nos. 7 and 10 had already been granted bail, and the investigation was nearly complete.

The prosecution, however, opposed the bail, asserting that the petitioner conspired with others in conducting illegal surgeries. Despite this, the court noted that the primary allegations were against accused Nos. 1 and 2, and since most witnesses had been examined, bail was granted with conditions.