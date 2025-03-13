Telangana HC quashes cases against BRS MLAs KT Rama Rao, Muta Gopal

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday quashed all further proceedings in two criminal cases registered by Musheerabad police against BRS MLAs KT Rama Rao and Muta Gopal, who represent the Siricilla and Musheerabad Assembly constituencies respectively, on November 27, 2023.

The duo were accused of violating the model code of conduct during the 2023 Assembly elections and were charged under Sections 188 and 290 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The allegations stemmed from a roadshow held by Rama Rao in Musheerabad, organised by Muta Gopal, where firecrackers were reportedly burst, allegedly causing inconvenience to local residents.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ legal counsels, TV Ramana Rao and Prabhakar, argued that two FIRs had been registered for the same offence in the same police station, involving the same accused.

They contended that the complaint by the Sub-Inspector of Police, Musheerabad, did not indicate any violation of permissions granted for the roadshow. Additionally, they asserted that the charge-sheet did not substantiate offences under Sections 341 and 290 of the IPC or Section 21/76 of the City Police Act.