Telangana tunnel collapse: More robots join rescue efforts

HYDERABAD: Officials have expedited rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel by deploying an autonomous hydraulic-powered robot. This comes a day after authorities pressed robots with AI-based cameras into service.

Disaster Management Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and Nagarkurnool Collector B Santhosh reviewed the progress of the efforts on Wednesday. The robot, designed to access interior sections of the tunnel unreachable by rescue teams, is 15 times more efficient than a human being, the authorities said.

The hydraulic-powered robot, equipped with a 40 HP motor, can pump out 5,000 cubic metres of slush per hour. It is expected to help address critical obstacles such as debris accumulation, water ingress and low oxygen levels.

The robot’s deployment follows challenges faced by rescue teams, including hazardous conditions that hindered manual operations. Representatives from Anvi Robotics, Vijay and Akshy, visited the site via loco train on Wednesday to oversee the robot’s performance.

Currently, 12 rescue teams from state and Union governments are working round-the-clock at the site, supported by essential resources such as medical supplies, oxygen and equipment. The officials confirmed that all necessary infrastructure remains in place to sustain the operations.