TPCC chief dares KTR over Rajiv Gandhi, Telangana Talli statues

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday dared BRS working president KT Rama Rao to “touch” the statues of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Telangana Talli, which were erected on the Secretariat premises.

Mahesh Goud was responding to the BRS leader stating that the pink party will “pack and dispatch” both the statues when it returns to power in the state.

During an informal chat with the media in the lobbies of the Assembly, the TPCC chief said: “Congress workers will disrobe and chase away KTR if he touches the statues.”

Later speaking to reporters at the Assembly media point, Mahesh Goud said that the Governor’s address was ratified by the state Cabinet.

“The Governor’s address reflects the welfare schemes being implemented for the benefit of poor and marginalised people,” he said.

Stating that Rama Rao’s “utterances lacked basic understanding on Governor’s address”, Mahesh Goud demanded that the former tender an apology to the Governor.

He was referring to the BRS leader’s statement that the Governor’s address was reduced to a Congress workers press conference at Gandhi Bhavan.

The TPCC chief also said that Rama Rao had even insulted the former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after she addressed the both Houses in the past.