BRS announces statewide protests over Jagadish Reddy's suspension

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS called for statewide protests on Friday, opposing the suspension of pink party MLA G Jagadish Reddy from the Assembly for the remaining period of the Budget session.

After Jagadish was suspended from the House, the BRS MLAs and MLCs, led by party working president KT Rama Rao, staged a sit-in near BR Ambedkar statue near the Secretariat.

Alleging that the ruling Congress was stifling the voice of the Opposition in the Assembly, they said that Jagadish did not cast any aspersions on the Speaker.

The suspension of Jagadish was “an outrageous act” that undermines democratic values, the BRS working president said and added that the former was suspended on fabricated grounds.

Despite the disturbances created by the ruling party members, Jagadish maintained utmost restraint and tried to highlight pressing issues such as drying up of crops, the BRS working president said.

The BRS leader asserted that Jagadish did not use a single unparliamentary word during his speech.

Rama Rao said that the Congress fears that the BRS will raise issues of contracts, commissions and funds being sent to Delhi during the Budget session, which was why they were trying to suppress the party’s voice.

He asserted that while the government focuses on sending funds to Delhi, it had no concern for the welfare of the poor, a fact the public has clearly understood.

Rama Rao warned that the Congress would face punishment in the people’s court in the future. He urged the people to join the burning of effigies of the government in all the Assembly segments across the state on Friday.