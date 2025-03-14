BRS members insulted Speaker because he’s a Dalit: Telangana Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka

HYDERABAD: The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) criticised the Opposition BRS, accusing it of insulting Dalits while citing the instance of the BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy making disparaging remarks against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, who belongs to the Dalit community.

The ruling Congress alleged that BRS couldn’t stomach the fact that Dalits are being given top positions in the state.

Speaking to the media, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka said that Jagadish Reddy “disrespectfully addressed” the Speaker as he is a Dalit.

“BRS leaders used to fall at the feet of the Governor when the constitutional post was occupied by a Brahmin. The BRS also doesn’t respect the President of India as the post is being occupied by a woman from the Adivasi community. There is no end to this arrogance of the BRS,” she said.

The minister also said: “The BRS insulted us, the MLAs from the marginalised sections, when the Congress was in the Opposition.”

Meanwhile, Government Whip Jatoth Ram Chander Naik said that BRS MLAs Jagadish and Padi Kaushik Reddy should be expelled from the House for their unruly behaviour, and for not adhering to the conventions and traditions of Assembly proceedings. He also demanded that Jagadish apologise to the people of the state for his comments.

Stating that BRS has a history of insulting Dalits, Parigi MLA T Rammohan Reddy said that the pink party sacked a Dalit from the deputy CM’s post. He said that the BRS government also expelled Dalit MLA SA Sampath Kumar and didn’t revoke it despite an order from the Supreme Court.

Government Whip Adluri Laxman said that the BRS dropped Ambedkar’s name from Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella Project and renamed it as Kaleshwaram project.

Referring to Jagadish’s remarks, he demanded his expulsion from the House. Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham said that the BRS stripped Dalit leader Bhatti Vikramarka of Leader of Opposition status when Congress was in Opposition.